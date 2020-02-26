Spiritual Rez Summer Tour brings Reggae Funk group to NY in June

Boston’s Spiritual Rez has announced nine summer tour dates for 2020. The band will embark on a run of shows that will take them from the Mid-Atlantic and into the Northeast, with three stops in New York, including the North Country River Jam in Champlain, The Colony in Woodstock and Knitting Factory in Brooklyn. They’ll also make stops in their hometown of Boston, and kick things off on June 4 at Mountain Music Festival in Minden, WV.

Tour dates and more information can be found at spiritualrez.com

Spiritual Rez 2020 Summer Tour

June 04 Minden WV – Mountain Music Festival

June 05 Harrisburg, PA – The Abbey Bar at Appalachian Brewing Co.

June 06 Champlain, NY – North Country River Jam

June 07 Woodstock, NY – The Colony

June 10 Portsmouth, NH – The Press Room

June 11 Brattleboro, NH – The Stone Church

June 12 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

June 13 Wakefield, RI – Ocean Mist

June 14 Brooklyn, NY – Knitting Factory



