Spiritual Rez Summer Tour brings Reggae Funk group to NY in June

By Tim O'Shea

Boston’s Spiritual Rez has announced nine summer tour dates for 2020. The band will embark on a run of shows that will take them from the Mid-Atlantic and into the Northeast, with three stops in New York, including the North Country River Jam in Champlain, The Colony in Woodstock and Knitting Factory in Brooklyn. They’ll also make stops in their hometown of Boston, and kick things off on June 4 at Mountain Music Festival in Minden, WV.

Tour dates and more information can be found at spiritualrez.com

Spiritual Rez 2020 Summer Tour

June 04 Minden WV – Mountain Music Festival

June 05 Harrisburg, PA – The Abbey Bar at Appalachian Brewing Co.

June 06 Champlain, NY – North Country River Jam

June 07 Woodstock, NY – The Colony

June 10 Portsmouth, NH – The Press Room

June 11 Brattleboro, NH – The Stone Church

June 12 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

June 13 Wakefield, RI – Ocean Mist

June 14 Brooklyn, NY – Knitting Factory


Tim O'Shea 83 posts 0 comments

Timothy “T-Bone” O’Shea currently resides in Denville, NJ. He attended St. Joseph’s High School in Metuchen before studying Broadcast Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications of Syracuse University, where he graduated in 2002. During his college years, he attended and reviewed many live shows in the Syracuse area at such venues as the Landmark Theatre and Armory High (fka Styleen's).

He currently works at a large law firm in Morris County, NJ. Hobbies include reading, visiting the Jersey Shore and, of course, live music. A veteran of over 150 Phish shows, he also counts The Disco Biscuits, moe., Ween, Umphrey's McGee and Belle & Sebastian as his favorite acts to see live.

