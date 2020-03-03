Robert Plant, Led Zeppelin’s lead singer, announced a 2020 North American tour with his band Saving Grace. The tour will include two stops in New York, one in New York City and the other in Port Chester.

The tour will start on May 12 in Minneapolis, MN at the Pantages Theatre and ends in Washington, D.C. on May 23 at the Lincoln Theatre. It will stop in Port Chester, NY on May 19 at The Capitol Theatre and in New York, NY on May 20 at The Town Hall. The tour will consist of seven shows in all and will include Catfish Keith as their opener.

Robert Plant and Saving Grace. Photo by Ian Burgess.

Saving Grace is made up of Suzi Dian on vocals; Oli Jefferson on percussion; Tony Kelsey on mandolin, baritone and acoustic guitars; Robert Plant on vocals; and Matt Worley on banjo, acoustic and baritone guitars. The band made its debut back in early 2019 with a number of surprise gigs in small venues across England, Wales and Ireland, and later, a trio of UK dates supporting Fairport Convention. This tour will be its North American debut.

Most tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 6 at 10am. For more information and ticket availability, visit Robert Plant’s website: www.robertplant.com.

Full Lineup for Saving Grace 2020 tour:

May 12th – Minneapolis, MN – Pantages Theatre*

May 13th – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom*

May 15th – Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk Music**

May 17th – Charleston, WV – Mountain Stage at The Clay Center*

May 19th – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre*

May 20th – New York, NY – The Town Hall*

May 23rd – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre*

* Catfish Keith supporting

** General On Sale Monday, March 16

